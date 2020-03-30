EXCLUSIVE: Four London clubs queuing up to land Liverpool star

Dejan Lovren is weighing up a summer move to London with up to four of the capital clubs keen to land him, we can reveal.

The experienced Croatian stopper is set to be allowed to leave Liverpool this summer, with Jurgen Klopp sanctioning his departure – due to his outstanding service to the club.

Klopp does not want to force Lovren to stay with the club and sit on the bench, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk first choice.

Joel Matip is set to remain, with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson also options to fill in – but the Reds will be signing a replacement for Lovren.

Now Lovren, 30, will look at his options with a host of clubs on the continent keen to land him. Sources close to the player have confirmed to TEAMtalk that sides from Italy, Spain, Germany and France have all made approaches.

But Lovren is understood to be tempted by the move to the capital, and that is something that has alerted Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace – all of whom are ready to make an offer.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is reported to have told Manchester United he will make the move to Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens – but Borussia Dortmund have warned the Red Devils he won’t be allowed to move for less than their valuation of him.

Sancho became one of European football’s hottest properties last summer after a stunning season in the Bundesliga seeing him linked with a plethora of European giants.

The England international has stepped it up a gear this term, having scored 17 goals and assisted 19 others in 35 appearances and now reportedly tops Manchester United’s list of targets for the summer transfer window.

A report recently suggested Sancho had three reasons for wanting to complete a move to Old Trafford.

But United are not alone in their interest in Sancho, with the 20-year-old seeing his name frequently linked with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid among others. Read more…