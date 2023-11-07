Exclusive: Frank Lampard in serious contention to replace David Wagner as Norwich City manager

Norwich City have endured a poor start to the season in the Championship under David Wagner and now the board have met to discuss his future.

The 52-year-old manager is expected to be in charge of the Canaries’ next game against Cardiff City, but the club’s hierarchy have already drawn up a list of potential replacements.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that one name high on the shortlist list is former Everton boss and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Our sources indicate that the former Premier League midfielder is a strong candidate for Norwich should the axe fall on their current manager.

Norwich were booed off the park by their home supporters at the weekend after a 3-1 defeat to Blackburn. They have also on picked up just one point from a possible 18 in their last six outings.

The disappointing loss prompted the club’s board and incoming Director of Football Ben Knapper to hold an emergency meeting to discuss Wagner’s future.

We understand that a list of potential replacements have been drawn up, and a decision was made to give him one more game.

Defeat to Cardiff will almost definitely spell the end of Wagner’s time at Norwich, with fans now turning against him and the atmosphere in the dressing room at an extreme low.

TEAMtalk sources state that Lampard would be willing to drop down to the Championship. Norwich would be a club that interests him, too.

Lampard among the favourites for Norwich job

Lampard has held conversations with multiple clubs recently as he looks to get back in the dugout. He struggled with Everton and Chelsea, so a return to the Championship could be the best way to rebuild his managerial reputation.

Lampard has been approached by clubs in the USA and around Europe, but it’s thought that his priority would be to take a job in the UK.

Most recently, he held early conversations with Rangers after Michael Beale was sacked. Graham Souness recommended him to the Scottish club’s board for the top job, but they ultimately went with Phillipe Clement instead.

TEAMtalk understand that multiple Championship clubs would be keen to speak to the 45-year-old should he choose to make a return to management this season.

Now, our sources have revealed that a new job for Lampard is closer than ever before, with Norwich close to sacking Wagner.

Lampard has ample experience in the Championship after his spell at Derby County, when he took The Rams to the playoffs whilst using youngsters and playing exciting attacking football.

Our sources state that the Norwich board are ready to act should they lose their sixth game in seven outings when they play Cardiff next weekend.

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Lampard will be approached for a conversation about the possibility of taking over at Carrow Road, should the Canaries lose that big game.

