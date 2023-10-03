Exclusive: Frank Lampard holds positive talks to become next Rangers manager, with Chelsea legend ‘extremely keen’ on Ibrox job

Rangers have held initial talks with Frank Lampard over the vacant managerial position at Ibrox and the Chelsea legend is extremely keen on moving forward in the process to become the Gers’ next boss, TEAMtalk has learned.

The Rangers board are keen to take their time with what is clearly an important appointment and sources say it is still an open race. However, former Derby, Everton and Chelsea boss Lampard is in the running and further talks are expected to take place between the club and 45-year-old.

Chris Wilder is another name on the club’s list and the former Sheffield United manager is very keen to be the next man in charge at Rangers. Wilder has attended several Rangers games over the past year.

AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen is also in with a chance, but as he is currently employed, a fee would be required in the event of a successful approach by Rangers.

Nonetheless, the Dutch-English coach has made it clear he would be interested in speaking with Rangers about the vacant position.

Kevin Muscat is also being considered and we understand the former Rangers midfielder is interested in taking the job. Furthermore, TEAMtalk has learned Muscat is expected to be spoken to in the coming days.

Muscat is represented by former Rangers defender and fellow Australian, Craig Moore.

Rangers fans have made it clear that Lampard is not their preferred candidate, but they must accept the board’s decision if the club want to avoid paying for a manager who is currently employed at another club.

Lampard has a point to prove after Chelsea misfire

Lampard has been out of work since leaving his interim position at Chelsea at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Lampard endured a disastrous second spell at Stamford Bridge that saw the club finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table last season. He departed the club where he remains an icon in the summer before being succeeded by Mauricio Pochettino.

Rangers sacked Michael Beale on Sunday after a poor start to the season left them seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

A 7-3 aggregate mauling at the hands of PSV Eindhoven also saw the club bow out of the Champions League in the play-off round.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd ready huge move for Portuguese teenager with €100m exit clause; Arsenal target €80m Bundesliga striker