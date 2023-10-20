Sources: Frontrunners for Chelsea defender named, as Tottenham and West Ham battle Euro giants after Pochettino decision

Trevoh Chalobah is expected to weigh up offers within the Premier League before deciding on the prospect of leaving English football, with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United both on his trail but German giants Bayern leading the charge, TEAMtalk understands.

Offers to move to Italy or Germany are on the cards for the Chelsea defender as he attempts to get his career back on track. It has been a very difficult time for Chalobah, as his season has been hampered by injury and the prospects of a long-term future at the club look bleak.

His transfer availability is a blow to the player, who has been desperate to cement himself as a homegrown icon at Stamford Bridge. But all information points to the fact he will be leaving.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there is no vision for him within Mauricio Pochettino’s project and in line with that Chalobah will seek a new opportunity that gives him good chances of regular top-level football.

The prospect of a move to Nottingham Forest was on the table in the summer and 24-year-old Chalobah was also linked with Bayern, but new clubs from England and abroad are now going to be presented with opportunities as we head towards the January window.

In Serie A, Roma are linked and on the lookout for reinforcements in their back line. They are going to check out the situation in more detail when we get closer to January.

But TEAMtalk understands Bayern are the current leaders in the race to sign him. Their interest was led by Thomas Tuchel in the summer and while his power in the transfer market has waned, the admiration that remains for him within the club means a move could still come good.

It is likely to be the highest level open to him and sources indicate he is very open minded about such a switch abroad.

Trevoh Chalobah wanted by Tottenham, West Ham and Fulham

However, with two months still to go until the window opens there will be clubs from England that come forward with proposals and it will be a case of deciding which is going to elevate him best.

TEAMtalk sources have reinforced that Tottenham have had him in their sights as a target from the Premier League at the same time they have been looking at Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth.

West Ham and Fulham are two other potential options within London that could open up. His versatility is impressive and would suit both.

At Fulham there is a look towards what they do if Joao Palhinha leaves in 2024 and they also hold interest in signing a new centre-back, so Chalobah fits the bill. West Ham are on the lookout for a centre-half and recently opened up to new prospects as other key options began to fall flat.

