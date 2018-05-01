EXCLUSIVE: Frozen-out McCormack in line for huge hike in wages at Villa

Aston Villa’s promotion charge is being cheered on loudly by one man particularly – Ross McCormack – despite the fact he is frozen out by manager Steve Bruce.

That is because TEAMtalk can reveal promotion to the Premier League would see his wages nearly double to £75,000-a-week.

The Scottish international striker, who has labelled his time at Villa Park as a “disaster”, has not played for Villa since September, when he featured in the League Cup and has since spent time on loan in Australia where he bagged 14 goals in as many starts for Melbourne City.

However, McCormack, 31, has over two years left on his current deal and has little intention of moving in -given his £40,000-a-week pay package – but clauses in his deal mean promotion would see a new, improved contract triggered.

That would see his annual salary rise from £2million to around £3.9million, without kicking a ball for Villa in the Championship this term.

A source told TEAMtalk: “Ross is certainly hoping for Villa promotion, he is gutted he can’t contribute on the field – but the reward for them going up is one he can’t and isn’t ignoring.”

It’s well documented that Bruce and McCormack do not see eye to eye and his manager has publicly criticised the striker’s lack of fitness, “bad attitude” and “indiscipline”. And in January 2017 McCormack failed to turn up for training after claiming the electric gates at his house would not open.

An angry Bruce said: “He said he couldn’t jump over a fence that was four feet six inches high.”

McCormack signed for Villa for £12million from Fulham in August 2016, making 24 appearances and scoring three goals and he has also spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest.

