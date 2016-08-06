Exclusive: Frustrated Bolasie considering Crystal Palace future

Yannick Bolasie is thought to be considering his Crystal Palace future following the arrival of Andros Townsend from Newcastle, sources have told www.teamtalk.com.

The 27-year-old winger has enjoyed a fine four-year spell at Selhurst Park, and was on the scoresheet at Wembley last season as the Eagles beat Watford in the FA Cup semi-final.

However, the signing of England international Townsend this summer has swelled the club’s already healthy collection of wingers, leading to Bolasie often being used in a more central striking role during pre-season.

That is understood to have left Bolasie frustrated, with him confiding to teammates and boss Alan Pardew that his future may now lie away from the club as he has little desire to reinvent himself at what he believes to be the peak of his powers.

Bolasie, who has three years left to run on his Palace deal and is a full DR Congo international, has previously been linked with a host of Premier League rivals.