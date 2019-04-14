Leroy Sane will look to leave Manchester City this summer unless he can hammer down a regular starting spot, we have learned.

Sane is growing frustrated, as he has started just seven games in the last 18 games and he is quickly becoming a reserve under Pep Guardiola.

The German’s last five starts have been against Cardiff, Swansea, Schalke, West Ham and Newport – which only highlights the issues he faces.

The major issue for Sane, though, is the form of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva and they have both stepped up a level this season, making it almost impossible for Guardiola not to start either of them.

However, Sane knows that even if City agree to let him leave – which is far from certain – his options are limited, although his camp believes Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich would be keen, although again that would depend on departures too.

