EXCLUSIVE: Fulham beat Man Utd, Tottenham to teenage defender

Fulham have won the race for Luca Murphy, we can reveal, having failed to land his signature in January.

The highly-rated defender almost joined The Cottagers in the January transfer window, but the deal fell through due to issue at the Hartlepool end.

But since then Murphy has left the National League outfit by mutual consent and the 17-year-old has since held talks with a host of clubs – including Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves.

However, Fulham have returned and managed to persuade Murphy that his future lies in West London.