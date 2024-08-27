Fulham are considering raiding Arsenal once more before the transfer window shuts on Friday after their successful purchase of Emile Smith Rowe, TEAMtalk understands.

Marco Silva’s Fulham side secured the services of the Arsenal academy product on a five-year deal for an initial fee of £27m earlier this month and it hasn’t taken long for the 24-year-old to make his mark at the Cottagers.

The attacking midfielder had an excellent pre-season campaign and has taken that form into the Premier League season, with Smith Rowe bagging his first goal for the club in their 2-1 win over Leicester City at the weekend.

Fulham have made a number of quality additions so far this summer, with left Ryan Sessegnon joining on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham, midfielder Sander Berge signing from Burnley, plus, Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has moved there, too.

In truth, they had to strengthen their squad after losing star defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich, centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, and winger Willian – who is now a free agent.

Although Fulham – who also allowed Bobby De Cordova-Reid to leave the club this summer – have the flying Adama Traore at their disposal, the club are looking at wingers before the window closes in the coming days.

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that they are looking at Arsenal wideman Reiss Nelson – who is very much on the fringes under manager Mikel Arteta.

The 24-year-old’s future at Arsenal has been the subject of speculation all summer with the likes of West Ham and Leicester City both linked with a move for his services.

Arsenal were open to offers for Nelson but the moves to either West Ham or Leicester have failed to come to fruition, with the Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest-linked player still on the books at the north London outfit.

Since making his first-team debut in 2017, he has made 90 appearances for the Gunners – scoring eight goals and bagging nine assists.

However, just 35 of those have been in the starting XI and that is why Arsenal have been open to offers for their academy product this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with bringing in a new wide forward this summer, but if they are unable to sign him they could end up keeping Nelson, who had a cameo in the 2-0 win at Aston Villa over the weekend, in the squad.

Arsenal are understood to want at least £20m including add-ons for Nelson – whose contract runs until 2027 but the Gunners have an option to extend that by another 12 months – if he does leave the club.

And as the deadline approaches, Fulham may decide to make a move for the former England Under-21 international.