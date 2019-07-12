EXCLUSIVE: Fulham leading chase for £5m Everton midfielder

Fulham are leading the chase to land Everton midfielder Mo Besic this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Bosnia international has been told he is not part of Marco Silva’s plans at Goodison Park, having spent the last 18 months on-loan at Middlesbrough.

Now Everton are looking to sell him and it is understood Fulham are set to meet the £5million asking price to land the 26-year-old – beating a host of clubs his signature.

German-born Besic is believed to have interest from the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A – but he will turn down the chance to move to the continent to stay in England with Fulham.

The Cottagers are looking to rebuild this summer after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Read more: West Ham are reportedly eyeing a move for Diego Costa, with Everton and Wolves also keen on signing the former Chelsea striker.

Get the latest personalised Cottagers products on our new TEAMtalk Fulham shop!