Exclusive: Fulham to beat Norwich to unwanted Newcastle man

Fulham are looking to land Newcastle central defender Grant Hanley ahead of Thursday’s deadline, TEAMtalk has been told.

Norwich City are also interested in the Scotland international, but it is the Cottagers who are confident they can land Hanley.

They came close to landing the 25-year-old before he joined Newcastle last summer, but now they are back in for the former Blackburn Rovers ace.

Hanley joined Newcastle last summer, but struggled to make an impact for Rafael Benitez’s side, making just 16 appearances as the Magpies returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The defender has been told he is free to leave St James’ Park this summer and a move to Craven Cottage now looks to be on the cards.

Fulham, meanwhile, are also hoping to land Sheffield Wednesday’s Fernando Forestieri and Jota from Brentford as Slavisa Jokanovic bids to reinforce his squad ahead of another possible promotion push.