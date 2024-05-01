Fulham are eyeing an audacious double raid on Chelsea for defenders Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Chelsea are set for yet another frantic summer with the club readying themselves to attack the market and bring in some of their top targets. Not only are they set to welcome some new faces, they will also be saying goodbye to some of the club’s most loved players.

One of those is Thiago Silva, who will leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent when the curtain comes down on the current campaign. He has adored his time at the club and some sources are concerned Chelsea have made an error in losing his presence in the dressing room.

To make matters worse, Chelsea may see him lining up against them next season with a number of offers coming from sides in London. Incredibly, Fulham are one of the interested sides and they are hoping to bring the defender in on a one-year-deal.

Silva is seen as a player who can add experience and quality that will benefit their team massively.

The Cottagers are also due a big summer with some key men set to leave, and new centre-backs are high on the priority list for the club. Tosin Adarabioyo is poised to leave despite being offered a new bumper deal, and he is in advanced talks with Newcastle over a Bosman move.

Marco Silva wants two new defenders to come in and help them move up the Premier League table with another Chelsea player, Trevoh Chalobah, also climbing up the list of targets.

For Silva, the veteran Brazilian has an offer ready and waiting from his home side Fluminense. The expectation is that he will return to where it all began before he hangs up his boots for good.

Although, he and his family have enjoyed their stay in London so much that they will make it their permanent home when he retires.

This opens the door for London-based Premier League clubs to swoop and Fulham look like the first club to try and make an ambitious play for the legendary defender.

