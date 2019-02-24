EXCLUSIVE: Fulham turn to Scotland in search for next boss

Fulham are already looking around for their next boss and won’t be looking for Claudio Ranieri to bring them back-up, we can reveal.

Ranieri replaced Slavisa Jokanovic midway through the season, but the Italian has not been able to find any form.

Now Fulham are looking at their options and they are wanting a head coach – as they believe that would work better with their analytics department – rather than a manager who would want a huge say in the structure of the squad including transfers.

We can reveal that one name being considered is Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke – who has impressed hugely in Scotland this season.

Steve Clarke: Out in LA

Former Reading and West Brom boss Clarke would love the chance to work back in England.

By Graeme Bailey