EXCLUSIVE: Graham Potter asks Man Utd target to follow him to Brighton

Brighton are on the verge of announcing the appointment of Graham Potter – and the departing Swansea manager hopes to bring a star player with him from south Wales to the Seagulls.

The Premier League side surprisingly sacked Chris Hughton on Monday after a run of just two wins in 18 matches saw the club scrape to survival in the top flight.

We revealed in an exclusive later that morning how Brighton had made Potter their No 1 target to replace Hughton this summer – and that remains the case following positive talks between all parties and despite links with the likes of Frank Lampard.

We can now reveal Potter has informed Swansea’s American owners that he wants to make the move to Sussex, with Swansea refusing to stand in his way as long as Brighton pay the £3m compensation clause that exists in his contract. At this stage, we understand that is the only thing standing in the way of a deal to bring him in at this stage.

However, we can also reveal that Potter has told both clubs he wants to bring star winger Dan James with him to the south coast.

The Wales winger – so close to joining Leeds in the January window was last week strongly linked with a summer switch to Manchester United, with the Red Devils said to be pushing the player and his agent hard for an answer.

But Potter has told James he wants him to follow him to the Amex Stadium, telling the player his first-team prospects and development in the game would be far better suited by a move there.

The 21-year-old winger, who has just a year left on his contract, is valued at around £10m by Swansea and has also been linked with Liverpool, Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Get the latest personalised Seagulls products on our new TEAMtalk Brighton shop!