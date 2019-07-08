EXCLUSIVE: Grimsby see bid for Ipswich, Millwall target rebuffed

Grimsby Town have had a bid rejected for Dundalk star Cameron Dummigan, as a host of English clubs chase his signature, we can reveal.

The former Burnley and Oldham full-back joined Dundalk in January, and he is set to feature in their Champions League campaign which begins against Riga this week.

However, we understand that a number of clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two are keen on the 23-year-old who is a former Under-21 captain for Northern Ireland.

Grimsby had been looking too pounce quickly to seal a deal, but their initial bid has been rejected.

Luton, Millwall, Ipswich, Lincoln and Forest Green are amongst a dozen clubs looking at landing Dummigan.