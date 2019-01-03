Huddersfield are set to win the race for Leyton Orient starlet Joshua Koroma, we can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old has come through the youth ranks at Orient and is very highly-regarded at Brisbane Road.

He was being tracked by Aston Villa, Derby and Middlesbrough but he now looks set to earn a Premier League move, with Huddersfield looking to land him having moved on Ranjiv van la Parra to Boro.

Koroma, who is of Sierra Leonean descent, has scored 18 league goals in 87 appearances for Orient since making his senior debut in March 2016.