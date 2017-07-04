Exclusive: Hudds to beat Swansea, QPR & Reading to Barnsley star

Huddersfield Town are looking to beat Swansea City to the signing of Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom, TEAMtalk understands.

The Ghana international is a man in-demand with Reading and Queens Park Rangers also launching bids to land the 25-year-old, who has caught the eye since moving to Oakwell on a free transfer from Barnet last summer.

But Yiadom is understood to have his heart set on a move to the Premier League and Swansea were in pole position to land him.

Now, Barnsley’s Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield have entered the fray and TEAMtalk understands they are confident of securing his signature.

Yiadom has one-year left on his current deal after signing from the Bees last summer and has made it known to the Tykes he would like the chance to move on, and they will be getting a healthy return on a player who has been with them for just one season.