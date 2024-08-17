Exclusive: Hull to test Stoke resolve with ambitious move for top 24y/o star

Hull City are plotting a daring raid on Championship rivals Stoke City for defender Ben Wilmot before the summer transfer window closes, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Hull are eager to strengthen their squad before the end of the month and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Wilmot figures highly on their wanted list. The Tigers have money to spend following the big sales of Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves, who have joined Aston Villa and Ipswich Town respectively this summer.

Hull captured England U20 defender Charlie Hughes from Wigan Athletic on Friday, but they also want to add Championship experience to their backline in the form of Wilmot, who would fill the void left by Greaves’ exit.

Wilmot has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Championship over the last few years.

The 24-year-old has made over 110 appearances for Stoke since joining from Watford in the summer of 2021, for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £1.5million.

Wilmot is a regular starter for Stoke and played a full 90 minutes in their first two games of the season against Coventry City and Carlisle United.

Stoke would be reluctant to let a key player such as Wilmot leave, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Hull are ready to test their resolve with a bid for the ex-England U21 international.

Wilmot has previously been valued at around the £4m mark, though it remains to be seen exactly how much Hull will need to offer to convince Stoke on his sale.

