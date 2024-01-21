Hull leading Leeds, Cardiff in race for expensive Luton star enduring frustrating season

Hull City are leading Leeds United and Cardiff City in the charge for Luton Town defender Ryan Giles this month, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Giles is a former England U20 international who came through the ranks at Wolverhampton Wanderers. After several loan spells away from Molineux, the left-back – who can also play as a left midfielder – departed Wolves on a permanent basis in July when Luton came calling.

He became Luton’s record signing, as they paid Wolves a reported £5million when landing him in preparation for their first ever Premier League season.

Giles was hoping to make a big impact for the Hatters after establishing himself as a solid Championship performer with the likes of Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Blackburn Rovers.

However, that has not happened, as the 23-year-old has been in and out of the side under Rob Edwards due to the impressive form of fellow left midfielder Alfie Doughty.

Giles has only made five starts in 11 Premier League appearances this term, with his two other starts coming in the League Cup.

Giles’ rather frustrating situation has led to several clubs eyeing up a January deal for him. On Tuesday, TEAMtalk revealed that Cardiff are hoping to reunite with the player, having had him on loan between July 2021 and January 2022.

But the next day it emerged that Leeds will provide Erol Bulut’s side with competition for Giles’ services.

Ryan Giles getting closer to Hull switch

However, Leeds and Cardiff, as well as a number of other Championship suitors, are now at serious risk of missing out on the wide man. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Hull are at the front of the queue to snap him up.

Hull view Giles as a key winter addition to their side as they look to maintain their push for promotion from the second tier. The Tigers currently sit in seventh spot, just one point off the play-off places.

Luton are reluctant to let Giles leave as Edwards does not want to weaken his squad amid the battle against relegation. Although, his departure could free up space and money for new additions for the Hatters.

