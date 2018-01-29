EXCLUSIVE: Iheanacho hope for Newcastle after Sturridge snub

Kelechi Iheanacho could be set to sign for Newcastle after the Magpies moved for the Nigerian following Daniel Sturridge’s decision to sign for West Brom.

Nigerian Iheanacho has started just two Premier League games since his £25million move from Manchester City in the summer.

Leicester boss Claude Puel is now ready to let the 21-year-old get some game time, and whilst there are clubs from around Europe clamouring for his signature, Newcastle are energing as a genuine contender for his signature.

The Magpies were thought to be interested in the former City forward over the summer but missed out to the Foxes.

However, the move to the King Power has not worked out as expected and Rafa Benitez is ready to try again for Iheanacho.

Newcastle were sniffing around Liverpool striker Sturridge, but he has instead opted for a move to West Brom, while the Magpies are also keen on Feyenoord’s Nicolai Jorgenson, who is rated in the £20million bracket.