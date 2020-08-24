Chelsea were always confident of sealing a deal for Kai Havertz since they first contacted Bayer Leverkusen several weeks ago, TEAMtalk has been told.

Havertz is closing in on a move that will see him become Germany’s most expensive player of all time, Chelsea’s club-record signing and a new star of the English Premier League that will resume with a new season on September 12.

Now TEAMtalk can reveal some details of the discussions that have been taking place. With confidence that the move would progress rarely wavering throughout.

That is despite Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller German publication SID that talk of an imminent deal is ‘nonsense!’

With Chelsea fans waiting eagerly for news on Havertz in recent weeks, club insiders have been calm about talks with Leverkusen that were “always cordial”, as the two parties edged towards a final agreement.

Leverkusen made it clear that wanted €100m for Havertz and would not offer any discount due to Covid-19. So they were reluctant to then sign up to an agreement that would fall short of that lavish figure.

Now it appears the deal that is expected to be announced will suit both sides of the negotiations. With a the €100m fee only payable if Chelsea win the Premier League and Champions League over the course of Havertz’s stay.

While the final breakdown of the deal that has been one of the big talking points of this summer’s transfer window took time to finalise, the initial talks between the two clubs confirmed that agreement could be reached between two parties who accepted the move was always likely to happen.

Havertz only has eyes for Chelsea

Germany international Havertz made it clear that he wanted to leave Leverkusen this summer and that Chelsea was his preferred destination.

And talks between the clubs stepped up a pace last week when they entered what we are told were the ‘final negotiation’ phase.

The guaranteed payment of around €80m was a point on conjecture during the talks. Yet that figure has been part of the deal for some time – as discussions over the nature of the add-ons that would complete the agreement were discussed.

Leverkusen made it clear that they were keen to get the transfer finalised before their players reported back to training on August 28. With the timeframe on this deal always pointing towards agreement being reached this week.

With Havertz set to return from his holiday and Chelsea keen to get him on board for their pre-season training programme, all that is left now is the ink to dry on his Chelsea contract and his first official photos in a blue shirt.

