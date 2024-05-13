Ipswich in audacious move for permanent Omari Hutchinson signing as most likely Chelsea outcome revealed

Ipswich Town will make a daring approach to try and sign Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea on a permanent basis this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Ipswich are back in the Premier League and work has begun on their summer transfer window, as they aim to stay in the world’s hardest division next term. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea will offer Hutchinson a new contract, though Ipswich want to keep the youngster for next season.

A loan is the most likely outcome, but there is expected to be an attempt to sign the winger permanently and sources say it is not unlikely Chelsea would accept a good bid.

Hutchinson’s existing contract at Stamford Bridge is valid until 2025 and given how well he has done while out on loan, some Chelsea chiefs are keen to keep him around for the foreseeable future. However, the fact his departure would go down as pure profit on the books is very appealing to the Chelsea board, who hope to raise a significant amount from sales this summer.

The board are keen to bring in up to £200million over the next few months and player sales will be a huge portion of that income. This makes a move for Hutchinson more likely and Ipswich are his preferred option after a brilliant loan spell at the club.

Last summer, he joined the then newly-promoted Championship side and he has not looked back since. He spent the opening months of the season being utilised as an impact player, and since the turn of the year he’s become a more regular starter.

In 44 league appearances, Hutchinson has scored 10 goals and provided six assists. Having played a total of 2179 minutes, that’s an average of 136 minutes per goal contribution.

One of his best performances of the season came against fellow promotion challengers Hull City last month. The 20-year-old scored two superb goals and rightly received plenty of plaudits for his display.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has made it clear he wants his bosses to sign the starlet and sources say he is top of the list for possible incomings this summer. It will be a busy summer for the new Premier League outfit and they will land several players in a bid to stay in the league.

