TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace star James McArthur is set to sign a new deal with the club.

The Eagles are set to reward the Scotland international midfielder with an extra 12-months.

The 32-year-old has become a key performer for Palace since arriving from Wigan in 2014.

Indeed, McArthur has made over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals in the process.

He is already contracted until 2021, but is now set to sign an extension to that until 2022.

ZAHA TOLD HE SHOULD BE PLAYING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Andros Townsend says that Crystal Palace teammate Wilfried Zaha should be playing in the Champions League, but hopes the Eagles can keep him beyond this summer.

Zaha has been strongly linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in the transfer window. His manager Roy Hodgson has also openly admitted that the Ivorian is looking depart.

That comes after he missed out on a switch to Arsenal last year. His form dipped as a result, with Zaha scoring just four Premier League goals last term.

The Gunners are believed to still hold an interest in the winger, while Everton are also understood to be keen. Napoli and Tottenham have also been touted as potential destinations in the past.

And Townsend has claimed that Zaha would be more than capable of playing for one of those top teams.