Aston Villa face a fight to keep John McGinn, in addition to Jack Grealish, with the midfielder ready to follow his teammate out of Villa Park this summer, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Scotland midfielder is only just returning from injury for Villa, but he started the season in brilliant fashion – confirming to many clubs his Premier League calibre.

Villa are battling to stay in the top flight, but, having spent a huge amount of money this summer they will not be able to reject big offers.

However, the size of the money will depend on whether they stay up or not.

And sources close to the player have indicated to TEAMtalk that McGinn, who signed a new long-term deal last summer, is attracting interest from Everton, as well as Midlands rivals Leicester and Wolves.

McGinn was originally linked with a move to Manchester United, but it seems their priorities are now elsewhere, most likely with his teammate Grealish.

European football expert Gabriele Marcotti has urged the Red Devils to swoop to sign Grealish this summer after he explained why the Aston Villa man can help Bruno Fernandes make further improvements.

“I think getting the [Grealish and Jadon Sancho] is probably going to cost you the best part of £200m,” Marcotti said on the Gab and Juls podcast.

“People seem to adore Grealish. I know he’s somebody who stands out more than he should because of the stuff he does with his shinpads, because of his hair.

“What I like about it though, in terms of attitude, we’ve all praised Bruno Fernandes for his personality and the fact that the guy’s got cojones – Grealish does too.

“I think this is something United could use actually, some very strong, visible, personalities as well. That would certainly help.”

Speaking late last year, Villa boss Dean Smith was adamant the club’s owners would look to build their side around both Grealish and McGinn.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about a lot of our players,” Smith said.

“But we’ve two owners who want to build a football club, challenging in the top half of the table, and top six in a few years’ time.

“To do that you have to keep your best players and I’ve no doubts in my mind the owners will want to keep those players.”

However, as per our sources, it appears Smith faces a upward battle to retain the services of both players this summer as clubs hover over both Grealish and now, McGinn.