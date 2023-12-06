Jose Mourinho to battle Roma rivals Lazio to sign in-demand Austrian defender

Jose Mourinho’s Roma and local rivals Lazio are among the chasing pack for in-demand Austrian centre-back David Affengruber, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The race is on for the 22-year-old’s signature, who has been impressive for his club side Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.

As well as the Rome rivals, teams across Europe are vying for the defender’s signature with interest registered from LaLiga and the Premier League in his services.

Affengruber’s current Graz deal expires at the end of this season and discussions remain ongoing between the club and the player as they seek to avoid losing one of their standout players on a free transfer next summer.

His employer has put a bumper deal on the table in a bid to retain his services.

However, a cut-price January deal for interested parties could be on the table should negotiations stall between the club and the player’s representatives with a price of £5million to £8million representing a huge bargain for one of the coming defensive forces in European football.

Roma and Lazio to battle it out for Austria star

Should Affengruber agree fresh terms, then a fee of around £15million to £20million would be required to prise him out of Austria next year. Without a new deal, he will walk away for free once his contract expires.

The former Red Bull Salzburg prospect, who agreed a three-year contract in 2021, is expected to make the step up to the Austrian senior team ahead of Euro 2024, where they will take on the might of Netherlands and France in the group stages.

Graz believe that once he is seen on the big stage, interest will spike even higher, hence why the club do not want to miss the opportunity to sell him for a good fee when the time comes.

Affengruber is a player to watch over the coming weeks as major clubs look to get in before the rest of the continent at large spots his talent at the European Championship in Germany.

Mourinho’s Roma outfit currently sit fourth in the Serie A table having won half of their opening 14 games of the 2023/24 season, with Lazio – managed by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri – four points further back in ninth.

