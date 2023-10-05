Exclusive: Rangers rejected by former Real Madrid boss with clear idea of next step after Prem spell

Rangers have been dealt another blow after an approach to speak with former Wolves and Spain manager Julen Lopetegui was rejected, TEAMtalk understands.

Rangers are keen to hire a top and experienced manager in their hunt for the new man to replace the recently sacked Michael Beale. However, their approach to Lopetegui was rejected by the former Real Madrid boss.

Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving his post at Wolves and was on the radar to take the reins at Ibrox. The Spaniard is keen to stay in a top league and is also linked with a potential job in the mega-money Saudi Pro League.

The Rangers board are keen to appoint the right man and multiple sources are stating top league and title-winning experience is something the club would be looking for in candidates. However, the 57-year-old will not be involved in the process as the Glasgow side try to narrow down a shortlist of top options.

The appointment is one of the biggest in Rangers’ history as they try to stop the dominance of rivals Celtic and close the gap to their neighbours. Another year without the income from the Champions League and losing out on a 12th title in 13 years could leave the club with a huge hill to climb attempting to catch the other half of the Old Firm.

Fans are also watching and making their voices heard that the outcome of the next appointment will lay at the feet of the board and any more slip-ups will not be accepted, especially after a poor start to their domestic campaign and crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers to PSV.

They currently sit seven points behind leaders Celtic and have been in poor form, losing three of their first seven games. This run in form and lacklustre performances ultimately cost Beale his job when he was sacked after last weekend’s defeat to Aberdeen.

Who remains in frame for Rangers?

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been spoken to and is in with a chance of the job but it remains to be seen if those conversations will move any further forward. AZ manager Pascal Jansen ruled himself out of the race on Monday evening, telling the press: “Links didn’t come from me and there’s no chance of it happening.”

Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen has been a long-time link to the post and was considered during the last managerial turnaround at Ibrox. The understanding is that Rangers will look to sound out the Norwegian’s interest.

Yokohama manager and former Ger Kevin Muscat is on the radar after impressive displays in winning the league in Asia and lifting the A-League at his former post with Melbourne Victory. Former Monaco and Genk manager Pascal Clement is also under consideration for the job.

The club will make further moves after the weekend’s clash with St. Mirren and look to appoint a new boss during the upcoming international break.