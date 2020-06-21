Liverpool legend explains why Klopp has to bring back Coutinho

Liverpool goalscoring great John Aldridge has explained why Jurgen Klopp has to bring Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield.

Reports last week suggested Coutinho had made a personal plea to Klopp to sanction a return to the club to join Barcelona in January 2018.

And now former Liverpool striker Aldridge has given his backing to a potential one-year loan deal.

“I think Liverpool should do all they can to bring him back to Anfield,” Aldridge told Ireland’s Sunday World newspaper.

“I know there will be some fans out there who might be surprised by my call for Liverpool’s owners to hand Coutinho a route back to Anfield. But but let me explain why I think this transfer could work for all parties.

“Despite his troubles in Spain, we are talking about a class player here who lit up the Premier League. He was a big hero of the Anfield faithful during his time at the club.

“He understands how English football works and would not need long to acclimatise if he returns to Liverpool. Crucially, this loan move could be funded within the tight financial boundaries Klopp is working with this summer.”

Liverpool were forced to withdraw from the chase to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as Chelsea outbid them for the Germany star. So Aldridge suggests the financial constraints at Anfield are a prime reason why Coutinho will fit Klopp’s bill.

“Liverpool’s decision to pull out of a deal to sign Werner confirmed they are short of cash after the coronavirus pandemic ripped a hole on football’s finances. But a one-year deal should be affordable,” he added.

“Coutinho didn’t handle his exit from Liverpool as well as he could have done. With his eagerness to complete what he saw as a dream move to Barcelona seeing him pull a few tricks to get out of the club.

“That left a nasty taste in the mouth, but we are heading into this summer with Liverpool openly admitting they can’t afford to sign top players. And they could have a chance to get around that by getting Coutinho in on loan.

“Liverpool can’t afford to stand still and allow their opponents to close the gap they have opened up on the opposition in the Premier League. So that’s why I say a deal to bring Coutinho back on loan would make sense for all parties.”

