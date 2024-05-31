Exclusive: Kyogo Furuhashi nears Celtic exit with Premier League and Bundesliga interest rivalling a homecoming

Kyogo Furuhashi has admirers from the Premier League and Bundesliga

Celtic are preparing for life without forward Kyogo Furuhashi and TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that he is weighing up his options for the future.

It now appears more likely than not that Kyogo will leave the Scottish Premier League champions with interest in the player coming from far and wide.

Kyogo has made his interest in playing in the Bundesliga quite clear and has previously claimed to study the German top-flight.

With a number of Bundesliga outfits looking to strengthen in Kyogo’s position he might be well-placed to make his dream switch.

As with any player who stars for Celtic there is also interest south of the border with the player believed to have caught the eye of multiple Premier League clubs.

Tottenham’s manager Ange Postecoglou worked with Kyogo during his time at Celtic although it isn’t really clear where he would fit in at Spurs in their current shape.

Kyogo extended his stay at Celtic just as Postecoglou departed the scene and now has a deal with the club that runs until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That deal might not be enough to secure his stay at Celtic Park, however, though the Hoops will be able to hold out for the kind of fee they would like for the player.

Kyogo’s agreed extension did not include a release clause and Celtic would need some persuading to let him go for £10m with a figure closer to £15m more likely to see a bid accepted.

Brentford and Union Berlin have previously shown interest in the striker.

Ambitious Japanese club ready to splash the cash to get top talent back at home

J1 League Urawa Red Diamonds are spearheading a move to attract top Japanese talents back to their domestic league TEAMtalk can confirm.

Red Diamonds have risen to become Japan’s wealthiest team and are believed to be willing to break the Japanese record for a transfer in order to lure Kyogo to Saitama Prefecture.

If Celtic play hard-ball with them they might even drive his asking price well over his £15m valuation.

Red Diamonds haven’t won the top-flight title in Japan since 2006 and they are on a mission to challenge for the top prize.

The J-League season runs from February to December and approaches the halfway mark with Red Diamonds in sixth-place, 11 points off the top and eight points outside of an Asian Champions League place.

Red Diamonds are willing to invest heavily to build a team capable of challenging for the league title.

