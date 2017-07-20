Exclusive: La Liga trio make moves to sign Middlesbrough’s Stuani

Middlesbrough forward Cristhian Stuani is in talks with three Spanish clubs about moving back to La Liga, TEAMtalk understands.

The 30-year-old has been with Boro since 2015 having arrived from Espanyol, and has scored 16 goals in 66 appearances – although most of his time on Teesside has seen him play out-wide.

Now Boro boss Garry Monk has given the green-light for his departure and a number of clubs have made approaches.

TEAMtalk understands there has been interest from China, Russia and his native South America – but he is keen on moving back to Spain, where he spent six years before joining Boro, with loan spells at Levante and Racing Santander prior to his move to Espanyol.

And we understand former club Espanyol are in talks to sign the Uruguayan, while newly promoted duo Girona and Leganes are also keen. Stuani’s Middlesbrough departure is expected to sealed over the weekend.