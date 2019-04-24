EXCLUSIVE: Lampard to beat Gerrard in battle for £5m Hearts ace

Frank Lampard is ready to get one over on Steven Gerrard by sealing a deal for Hearts defender John Souttar, we can reveal.

The 22-year-old defender has enjoyed an impressive campaign and made his Scotland debut late last year.

Rangers were believed to be heading the chase, but his value of around £5million looked an issue for the Ibrox giants – who were hoping to strike a deal.

But now Derby have made their move and are understood to be in pole position to land Souttar – who is keen to make the move to England.

The Rams remain firmly in the race for a Championship play-off place after moving into sixth spot with a win over QPR on Bank Holiday Monday.