Exclusive: League 1 quintet scrap it out over Leeds striker Erwin

Karl Robinson is locked in a battle with his former club MK Dons in the race to land Leeds United striker Lee Erwin, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Robinson, now in charge of Charlton Athletic, is keen to add Erwin to his attacking ranks, but so is Robbie Nielsen – his successor at Stadium:MK.

Leeds are ready to let Erwin leave the club for free, but with a sell-on clause and that has attracted the attention of a host of clubs.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Oldham Athletic, and impressed with eight goals in 25 starts.

Indeed Oldham are one of the teams interested in striking a deal for Erwin, but they face severe competition for him.

But it is Charlton and MK Dons who are leading the chase. Walsall and Plymouth have also enquired and a move is expected this week.

The Scotland U19 international joined Leeds in the summer of 2015, but has only featured 12 times for the club.