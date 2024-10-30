Exclusive: Leeds among big hunting pack for revived Prem midfielder starring in MLS

Lewis O'Brien is of interest to a number of English clubs amid his career revival

Nottingham Forest loan star Lewis O’Brien is attracting interest from several clubs including Southampton, Leeds, West Brom, Sheffield United, Stoke and Hull following his impressive form for LAFC in Major League Soccer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

O’Brien has caught the eye in America with a number of man-of-the-match performances for LAFC during his 15 appearances to date, with one goal and one assist among his contributions.

The all-action midfielder helped LAFC finish top of the MLS Western Conference Table, qualifying for the MLS Cup play-offs

The 26-year-old joined LAFC on loan in July until December – when the MLS season finishes – with the California club having an option to make the move permanent.

O’Brien spent last season on loan at Championship club Middlesbrough after finding himself out of favour at Forest.

The former Huddersfield man is unlikely to figure in Forest’s plans going forward when his loan spell expires, sources have revealed.

A number of Premier League and Championship sides are keeping tabs on O’Brien’s situation as they look to bolster their squads when the transfer window reopens in January.

Premier League strugglers Southampton, along with Championship hopefuls Leeds, Sheffield United, West Brom, Hull and Stoke are all admirers of O’Brien and are monitoring him as they look to improve their midfield options for the second half of the season.

Leeds round-up: Whites thinking hard on midfield

Of the clubs interested in O’Brien, Leeds have particularly thought hard over signing midfield players in recent weeks.

They were in contention for the signings of Francis Coquelin and Cheikhou Kouyate of late.

They instead landed on Josuha Guilavogi – who left Mainz in the summer – on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips’ head is said to be ‘still at Leeds’ amid reports he could have his loan from Manchester City to Ipswich cancelled.

That could potentially pave the way for him to return to Elland Road, though it’s not clear how genuine a chance there is of that happening.

O’Brien brings Prem experience

The signing of Guilavogi, by his own admission, brings aggression to the Leeds side.

What it does not bring is Premier League experience, something O’Brien does have.

Though he only played 13 games in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Forest were promoted from the second tier, the midfielder scored in his sixth game in the competition.

Many of the Championship sides after him will be hopeful of being in the top flight soon, and Southampton will be desirous of staying there, so O’Brien fits the bill.