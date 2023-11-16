Exclusive: Leeds and Bournemouth to lock horns again with Turkey-based winger set for January loan

Leeds and Bournemouth are poised to go into battle for Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent, with former club Rangers also interested.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Fenerbahce will make Ryan Kent available for loan in January, with the former Rangers winger attracting interest from Leeds United and Bournemouth.

Kent left Rangers at the end of last season after four years at Ibrox, having failed to agree terms on a new contract despite his importance to the squad.

After talks with clubs in England and all around Europe, the winger ended up moving to Fenerbahce, who offered the best wages for his services.

Things have not gone to plan, though, and the Englishman has found himself out of the side on multiple occasions this season.

Fenerbahce have made him available for loan in January and sources have told TEAMtalk that the Turkish giants are willing to negotiate an option to buy.

Kent has only managed seven league appearances for his new side this season and has failed to contribute a single goal or assist during that time.

Fans of the Super Lig side have not taken kindly to his performances and have expressed their disappointment on social media.

Sources state that the 27-year-old is struggling to adapt to life in Istanbul and isn’t settling well within the club. There have been issues integrating with his team-mates and settling into life at his new employers.

Leeds, Bournemouth set to renew rivalry in pursuit of Ryan Kent

Several sides are tracking the winger with Leeds and Bournemouth both keeping tabs on his situation and keen on a potential loan deal in January.

Leeds are known to be long-term admirers of Kent, having been linked with a move for the winger almost throughout Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure at Elland Road.

A potential battle with Bournemouth for Kent’s signature comes after Leeds were frequently stung by the Premier League club last summer, when United States captain Tyler Adams and Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra were both lured from the relegated Yorkshire club to the south coast.

It later transpired that both players threatened Leeds with legal action to force through their respective moves to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth also hijacked Leeds’ move for right-back Max Aarons, who played under Whites manager Daniel Farke at Norwich, with the Cherries hiring Andoni Iraola as Gary O’Neil’s successor after Leeds had been strongly linked to appointing the Bielsa protege following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch in February.

Rangers are also understood to be keeping an eye on their former player but nothing serious has progressed at this stage.

There is also an opportunity to include a buy option in any loan deal that could see Kent leave for as little as £6million in the summer. After signing a five-year-deal that runs until 2027, Fenerbahce are keen to make a profit on their free signing.

Fenerbahce manager Isamial Kartal recently stated he is pleased with the efforts of Kent, and that he is easy to work with. However, members of the club’s hierarchy have stepped in to try and cash in on a player who, by their standards, has not lived up to expectations.

A return to Scotland would not be fully welcomed by Rangers fans who felt Kent “downed tools” when contract renewal talks dried up and an exit was on the horizon.

A return to Rangers would have been considered more likely if former manager Michael Beale was still in charge, but new boss Philippe Clement has his sights set on alternative targets.

During his time at Ibrox, Kent won a league title as well as the Scottish Cup. He made over 200 appearances, scoring 33 times and grabbing 56 assists. He was also a member of the side that went on a remarkable run to the Europa League final in 2021.

