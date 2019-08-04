EXCLUSIVE: Leeds, Fulham among eight sides battling for Spurs defender

Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is being chased by nearly half the Championship, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 21-year-old, who is a United States international, has come through the youth ranks at Spurs, playing four first team games for the club, but he has spent much of the last three years on loan at Sheffield United, Ipswich and last season at Swansea City.

Spurs are now set to let him leave again on loan, as he has two years left on his current deal.

Among those interested are Leeds, Fulham, West Brom, Derby, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Luton and Barnsley.

Leeds lost Pontus Jansson to Brentford earlier this summer, and having already acquired Ben White on loan from Brighton, are considering going in for another centre-back.

Carter-Vickers made 30 appearances for Swansea in the Championship last season. All four of his senior appearances for Spurs came in domestic cup competitions.

He was involved in training with Mauricio Pochettino’s first team on Saturday, but looks likely to leave before the end of the transfer window in a bid to get more gametime.

