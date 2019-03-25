EXCLUSIVE: Leeds, Newcastle, Middlesbrough battling for teen star
Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Leeds are all chasing teenage Hartlepool midfielder Conner Rennison, we can reveal.
The 16-year-old is at the centre of a three-way battle for his signature as he is not under contract and can leave for free this summer.
Rennison is an all-action midfielder, likened to Lee Cattermole and he coincidentally also hails from Stockton-on-Tees.
Newcastle, Boro and Sunderland are all keen, but there is a great deal of interest in the player with Leeds, Bristol City, Barnsley, Hull and Portsmouth also asking about the prospect of landing the teenage starlet.