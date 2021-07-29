Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher is set to join Crystal Palace on loan after rejecting a move to Leeds United, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old had been a prime target for Marcelo Bielsa, with Gallagher already visiting their training ground in West Yorkshire. We also understand that Leeds had agreed terms with Chelsea to take Gallagher on loan for the season – a deal similar to the one he struck with West Brom last campaign.

Chelsea want Gallagher to have one more season of regular first-team football and they allowed him to make the decision. And that decision has been to remain in London and opt for Palace – who made a late bid for his services.

It’s believed Palace became aware that Gallagher was available as they completed a deal for Marc Guehi. The centre-back swapped Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park earlier this month in a somewhat surprising £18million deal.

And now Palace have made their move and persuaded Gallagher to stay in the capital and sign with them.

The England Under-21 international scored twice in 32 appearances for the relegated Baggies last season.

Leeds told to pay €30m for Euro 2020 target

Meanwhile, Leeds and Tottenham have reportedly been told that a Euro 2020 sensation will cost them €30million (£25.6m), if they look to strike a deal this summer.

The Premier League duo have both been linked with a swoop for Sampdoria attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard. But of the two, Marcelo Bielsa’s men are said to have shown more of a genuine interest in landing the 21-year-old Denmark star.

The Leeds boss wants to add more attacking talent to his side, with Il Bianconero confirming a deal could be on the cards.

However, the report adds that Sampdoria want more than €30m to sanction any sale. Il Bianconero also claims that they are highly unlikely to lower that valuation.

Damsgaard enjoyed an outstanding Euro 2020 as the Danes reached the semi-finals. Indeed, he scored a stunning free-kick in the defeat to the Three Lions at Wembley.

The Serie A star is described as having the sort of game that would thrive in England. And Leeds is tipped as a perfect landing spot.

The report adds that Bielsa has a strong track record for improving young talent. It claims that Damsgaard could really thrive under the Argentine.

