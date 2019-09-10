Leeds United hope to soon announce that two more key first-team players have signed contract extensions at Elland Road, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Whites finally announced that midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips has signed a new five-year deal at the club on Monday, tying him to Elland Road until June 2024, with United rejecting numerous approaches – the last of which was £20m plus add-ons – for the 23-year-old over the summer.

And while the news that their prized asset had been secured to a huge new deal, we can reveal the club’s ambitious chairman Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta are now turning their focus to securing new deals for two more of their star men.

Stuart Dallas, so long considered a winger by Leeds, has been converted into a versatile full-back by manager Marcelo Bielsa, ending last season at left-back and starting this – deputising for the injured Luke Ayling – at right-back.

Such has been Dallas’ form that he’s been right up there with Leeds’ best performers of the season; he was also named in the WhoScored Championship team of the month for August, with plenty now feeling Ayling has a huge fight on his hands to win back his shirt.

More pertinent to Leeds is ensuring the versatile Northern Irishman is soon tied down to a new deal and we can reveal the club soon hope to announce an extension to his deal, which currently expires in in June 2020.

Signed for a bargain £1.5m deal in summer 2015, the club are keen to ensure Dallas is soon rewarded for his fine recent form with a new deal.

Discussing his future with Leeds earlier this month, Dallas told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I’m in the last year of my contract so let’s see what happens.

“It’s something that’s in the clubs hands, we’ll see.

“I would love to be there. It’s somewhere my kids are growing up now, my wee girl goes to school there, the two boys aren’t just at school yet but it’s home for them, it’s all they’ve known and my wife is there too.”

Leeds are also planning to offer fresh terms to midfielder Mateusz Klich, who is now in the final year of the year of the three-year deal he signed upon his arrival from FC Twente in summer 2017.

The player struggled in his first year at the club, being loaned back to the Eredivisie with FC Utrecht, but has since established himself as a regular under Bielsa.

Klich scored a season’s best 10 goals in 50 appearances for Leeds last season and, while the club retain a 12-month option on the player, they hope to reward his fine form with a new contract and end fears he could be lured away; Burnley having been mentioned as summer suitors for the Poland international.

