Exclusive: Leeds to rival Southampton, Burnley for quality Coventry star who’s rejected new contract

Leeds United have joined Southampton and Burnley in the chase for Coventry City attacker Callum O’Hare, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

O’Hare is set to leave Coventry on a free transfer when his contract expires later this month, having turning down the offer of a new deal. A number of clubs, including newly-promoted Southampton and relegated Burnley are weighing up moves for O’Hare, but now Leeds have expressed an interest in the central attacking midfielder, too.

O’Hare bounced back from a serious knee injury in the 2022-23 season to return to action last term, and he showed the form which has made him one of the best playmakers in the Championship.

The Aston Villa academy product made 36 appearances in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign, chipping in with 10 goals and four assists for the Sky Blues.

That included a goal in the heart-breaking FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United, as O’Hare dragged Coventry back to 3-2 with a deflected strike before Erik ten Hag’s side eventually won on penalties.

Leeds have been keeping tabs on O’Hare’s situation and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they are now ready to enter the hunt for the in-demand player.

Leeds are set to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with star winger Crysencio Summerville picking up plenty of interest.

The 22-year-old is not pushing to leave Elland Road, but TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Liverpool, Chelsea, Fulham and Brighton are all battling to sign him.

Should Summerville depart, then O’Hare could be a ready-made replacement for the Dutchman as he can play through the middle or operate out on the left flank.

O’Hare is weighing up his options and Leeds know they have a battle on their hands to capture the 26-year-old amid competition from Premier League and Championship clubs.

Leeds are also eyeing a permanent move for defender Joe Rodon, who starred during their push for promotion during the recently completed campaign.

But with Rodon tipped to receive interest from major European clubs, including Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, Daniel Farke’s side may go down a different path by landing a Chelsea player.

