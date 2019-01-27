A host of Championship clubs are battling to sign some of Fulham’s promotion stars with Stefan Johansen, Floyd Ayite and Neeskens Kebano, we can reveal.

West Brom, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa have all spoken about the trio, who played big roles in the Cottagers promotion last season – but Claudio Ranieri has told the trio they can move on this month.

Norwegian creator Johansen, and wingers Ayite and Kebano will now have a choice of clubs – whilst there is also interest from Italy and France.

Aboubakar Kamara – who has been suspended by Fulham – has also been the subject of interest, but we understand possible assault charges against the player could impact on his immediate future.

