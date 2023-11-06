Exclusive: Leicester facing damaging double exit as Tottenham, Newcastle plot January raid

TEAMtalk understands that Leicester City are battling to keep Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, with a number of clubs looking to land them in January.

Both of the Foxes stars will be out of contract at the end of the season, which means they run the risk of losing them on free transfers,

Several clubs are considering a move for Ndidi and Iheanacho in January, and Leicester could be forced into letting them go if they cannot tie them down to fresh terms before then.

Leicester have enjoyed an excellent start to the season. They have won 13 of their 15 Championship matches so far, losing two, and currently sit four points clear at the top of the table.

Ndidi has been key to Leicester’s early success and is undoubtedly one of their best players. The centre-midfielder has made 15 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring three goals and making four assists.

As for Iheanacho, he has featured 17 times for the Foxes this season, netting six times and making two assists.

It’s no surprise that Enzo Maresca is desperate to keep hold of the duo for as long as possible, but that could prove to be difficult given the level of interest in them.

Tottenham, Newcastle keen on Ndidi

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Leicester have been working hard to tie both Ndidi and Iheanacho down to new contracts but as yet, there has been no breakthrough.

Ndidi has been with Leicester since 2017 and has become a hugely popular figure, but the 26-year-old is now garnering interest from across Europe.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have enquired about the midfielder, while Lyon and Monaco are also keen.

However, there is also interest from within the Premier League with Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brentford amongst those who are considering a January approach for Ndidi.

Ndidi, as with Iheanacho, could sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January – which would mean Leicester would lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Therefore, Maresca will be desperate to get both players tied down to new contracts before January. At this stage, however, there has been no progress on that front.

Iheanacho has also been with the Foxes since 2017, and he too is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

TEAMtalk understands that Brentford – who could need to replace Ivan Toney in January – are one of the teams showing a keen interest in Iheanacho. There is also interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham in the striker.

