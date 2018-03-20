EXCLUSIVE: Leicester lead Spurs, Liverpool for African wing sensation

Leicester City are leading the chase for Egyptian winger Zizou, who they believe could be their long-term replacement for Riyad Mahrez, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Zizou, whose real name is Ahmed Sayed, has emerged as one of the biggest talents in the Portuguese league with Moreirense – with the Foxes among several sides scouting him closely in recent months.

Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto, along with Ligue 1 giants Monaco are also keeping close checks on the 22-year-old, but we have learnt he favours a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool and Tottenham are also understood to have watched him, but we understand it is Claude Puel’s side who are leading the chase.

Zizou, who joined Moreirense from Nacional last summer, has spent most of his career in Western Europe having joined Belgian side Lierse as a teenager before moving to Portugal.

