Exclusive: Leicester line up £25m WBA star as Swansea cool interest

Leicester City are set to make a move for Nacer Chadli with Swansea not willing to meet West Brom’s asking price, TEAMtalk understands.

Swansea had lined up Chadli to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson, who moved to Everton earlier this month – but they are not willing to match Albion’s £25milion asking price for the 28-year-old.

Former Tottenham man Chadli is being chased by a host of clubs from around Europe, but he is keen on staying in the Premier League.

Now Leicester are ready to make a rival bid for his services – although it is not known if his potential signing would clear the way for Riyad Mahrez to finally leave the King Power Stadium.

Belgium international Chadli has scored five goals in 32 appearances for West Brom since a £13million move to The Hawthorns a year ago today.

Swansea, meanwhile, are believed to have turned their attention to Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches.