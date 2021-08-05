Leicester City are ready to push through a move for Ozan Kabak after defender Wesley Fofana suffered a horror injury in pre-season, TEAMtalk understands.

The Foxes beat Villarreal 3-2 on Wednesday evening, but it did not end well for highly-rated French star Fofana. He was caught from behind in a shocking challenge from the Spanish side’s forward Nino and was immediately in some distress.

Fofana was stretched off and it was later confirmed he had suffered a fibula fracture. The injury adds to a defensive issue for Leicester, who are already without the likes of Justin James and Timothy Castagne.

The Foxes were already in the market for a new central defender following the retirement of captain Wes Morgan. As such they already had a list of defenders they were looking at.

The likes of Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry are amongst those to have been considered. But we understand they had already held talks about Turkish defender Kabak.

Kabak spent the second-half of last season on loan at Liverpool. However, the Reds opted to sign Ibrahima Konate instead.

21-year-old Kabak is keen to stay in the Premier League and relegated Schalke are ready to sanction a permanent deal of less than £10m and they would possibly even sanction another loan with an option to buy.

Now Leicester are ready to make a quick move for Kabak, who could be untied with fellow countryman Caglar Soyuncu.

Fofana promises to bounce back stronger

As for Fofana, he sent a message on Instagram after the match, saying: “Hello guys, many thanks for all your messages.

“It is a bad day today but I am in a tremendous club with a wonderful medical team.

“I will give you news as a soon as I have a final diagnosis. But we already know that I have a fibula fracture.

“I will come soon and stronger: do not worry.”

Leicester open up the new season with a game against Wolves at home on Saturday August 14.

