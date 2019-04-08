EXCLUSIVE: Leicester set to snap up top non-league star

Leicester City are looking to win the race to land non-league ace Jamie Fielding this summer, we can reveal.

A host of Premier League and Championship clubs have been watching the Hastings United central defender.

Leicester, though, have made their move and opened talks with the Isthmian League South East Division about a deal for the 19-year-old.

It has been agreed that Fielding will spend next week training with Leicester ahead of sealing a move to the King Power Stadium.

