EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal, Leeds have eyes on African trio

Swiss champions Young Boys are attracting major interest from the Premier League and Scottish Premiership, with their star African trio Jean-Pierre Nsame, Moumi Ngamaleu and Mohamed Ali Camara the main point of interest.

Young Boys have become the dominant force in Switzerland and their progress has been outstanding under highly-rated coach Gerardo Seoane. With that in mind, TEAMtalk can reveal that three of their top stars could be bound for Britain this summer.

Striker Nsame has been in brilliant form for Young Boys since joining from Servette in 2017, having begun his career with Angers in France.

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has scored 78 goals in 118 games, making him one of the most consistent attackers in European football.

We understand he has emerged on the summer target list of Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham – as well as Celtic.

Winger Ngamaleu, 26, who also plays for Cameroon, features predominantly on the left but can play either side. He has been watched by Leeds, Brighton, Everton, Leicester and Rangers.

Central defender Ali Camara has a host of teams looking at him too, with the Guinea stopper an impressive presence at the heart of the Young Boys defence.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and newly promoted Norwich are amongst the teams keeping tabs on him.

Lineker blasts Klopp ESL comments

Gary Lineker described Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as “spectacularly tone deaf” over his latest comments regarding the European Super League.

The proposed breakaway league involving England’s six biggest clubs fell flat on its face after universal condemnation this week. Protests have been seen in one form or another at each of the six as the fallout continues to rumble on.

From Liverpool’s perspective, owner John W. Henry took to social media to release a grovelling apology in the aftermath.

Klopp has endeavoured to keep his players’ focus on the race for top four. Though since the initial news broke, the Reds have dropped vital points in draws with Leeds Utd and Newcastle.

The German was again asked about the ESL prior to their clash with Steve Bruce’s men, and called for calm – especially among pundits.

“Look – it hurt a lot. Our owners made a mistake but they know it. What I didn’t like in that moment was [people] went in on us. We didn’t even know about it,” said Klopp.

Before adding: “We are still in a pandemic. All the pundits need to calm down. No one wanted it [the ESL] but the people who made the decisions know they made a mistake.”

That led to prominent pundit and presenter Lineker firing a strong rebuttal in which he described Klopp as “spectacularly tone deaf.”

Lineker said via Twitter: “A handful of owners try to tear our game apart and may well try to do so again, and we’re just told to ‘calm down and move on’.

“Huge admirer of Klopp but he’s spectacularly tone deaf here. Without the fans of our beautiful game it would be much uglier today.”

