Exclusive: Liverpool, Arsenal on alert with Jorge Mendes confident of securing big client move in 2024

Super agent Jorge Mendes will push to secure a major transfer for Wolves winger Pedro Neto next year, with Liverpool and Arsenal firmly in the mix for the exciting 23-year-old.

Neto has had a hard time with injuries in the last few seasons, having to deal with serious knee and ankle problems which vastly reduced his playing time for Wolves. Neto is now back to full fitness though and is showing what he is truly capable of.

The attacker has proved to be a handful this term, having notched one goal and four assists in seven Premier League games so far. He also played a starring role in Wolves’ surprise 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

Neto’s brilliant performances have led to fresh interest in his signature. On Sunday, it emerged that he is a ‘concrete target’ for Arsenal alongside Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

But on Tuesday, Liverpool supposedly mobilised to ruin that plan by getting to Neto first.

TEAMtalk can now provide the latest on the Portuguese’s situation. We understand that he is set to be at the centre of a tug of war in January, as Wolves are ready to cash in on him while his stock is high.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both scouted Neto this year. But they are not alone as interest also stems from Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

There have been links with the Saudi Pro League too, but Neto is understood to be keen on playing in England and continuing to shine at the very highest level.

Wolves ‘expect’ Pedro Neto to leave

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey added: “I am told by sources close to Wolves that they are expecting Neto to leave in January, but their valuation would need to be met. He is under contract to 2027, but he is showing the sort of form that could persuade someone to make a move in January.

“I understand that Jorge Mendes and his staff are confident that Neto will move in 2024 and most likely in January, but it will depend on the needs of those interested parties.”

According to reports, either Liverpool or Arsenal will have to put up £50million to get Wolves to sell Neto.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also being tipped to battle Manchester United for the capture of one of Neto’s compatriots.