EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool consider selling midfielder for £10m loss

Liverpool are ready to cut short their Naby Keita experiment and send him back to Germany, we have learned.

The Reds signed the 24-year-old Guinea midfielder from RB Leipzig in a deal worth just over £50milion last summer, but he has not made the expected impact and Jurgen Klopp is ready to sanction his departure.

Even though Liverpool will likely take a hit of over £10million, they are ready to move him and both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are believed to have already held talks with the player’s representatives about a prospective return to the Bundesliga.

