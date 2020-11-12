EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool considering defender move after Wijnaldum praise

Liverpool have been offered Daryl Janmaat as short-term defensive cover and are considering bringing him on board, TEAMtalk understands.

The Netherlands international left Championship club Watford in October, following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 31-year-old, who normally plays as a right-back, can also play centrally and offers attractive options for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are in dire need of defensive cover, with Joe Gomez awaiting the results of a knee injury sustained on England duty.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also on the sidelines with a calf injury, and Janmaat can cover both positions.

Janmaat has also been given a glowing reference by Gini Wijnaldum. The Reds star not only plays with him for Holland but was also his teammate at Newcastle.

This is not the first time the Reds have been linked with the Dutchman. Indeed, former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers wanted to bring him to Anfield back in 2015.

We understand that any deal for the player will be a short-term one. That’s because he is more of a stop-gap measure.

Janmaat is fully fit after overcoming a knee injury, and wants a deal until the end of the season. But he would be happy with the chance to prove his quality short term.

Bayern stalwart open to Reds switch

David Alaba is open to signing for Liverpool in January but would prefer to join Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The future of the Bayern Munich stalwart is up in the air after a public fall-out with the club’s hierarchy, who have withdrawn their offer of a new contract to him.

That has seemingly opened the door to a potential move to Anfield for the 28-year-old, despite Bayern ruling out a January exit.

The experienced centre-back is out of contract next summer, so Bayern may still decide to cash in.

A report on Football Insider claims that Alaba is keen for a new challenge and wants a move to Real or Barca.

However, there is a problem on the horizon for both clubs, given their current financial contraints.

Alaba would cost around £30million and would also demand a huge salary. That would be a problem for the Spanish duo, but not for Liverpool. Read more…