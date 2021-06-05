A host of clubs have asked Liverpool about taking right-back Neco Williams on loan next season, TEAMtalk understands.

Williams is currently with Wales for the European Championship, but his club future is up for discussion. Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan, but having played half-a-dozen Premier League games, the Reds are considering whether to loan the 20-year-old out.

We understand that newly promoted Norwich see Williams as an option should they lose Max Aarons this summer.

Burnley are also believed to have been asked to be kept informed over the talented full-back’s future.

There is also interest from a number of Championship clubs. The list includes Stoke, Barnsley and Welsh duo Swansea and Cardiff.

Cult Liverpool hero set for exit

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s forgotten forward Divock Origi has been tipped to leave the club this summer by a leading football journalist.

The 26-year-old barely featured for the Reds in 2020-2021, making just two starts among nine Premier League appearances. The Belgium international played four times in the Champions League and got a run out in domestic cup competitions. But it is an unsatisfactory situation that a player who arrived to much fanfare is now on the peripheries.

Origi was signed from Lille in the summer of 2014 but spent the following season back on loan with the French club. His first full season at Anfield reaped 10 goals in all competitions and he bettered that by one the following campaign.

He was seeing plenty of first-team action but the decision was made to loan him to Bundesliga club Wolfsburg for 2017-18. The Ostend-born ace scored six goals from 31 top-flight outings before heading back to Merseyside.

And it has been a case of one step forward and two back, with only 13 league starts across the last three seasons. He was mainly used off the bench but made a telling contribution to Liverpool’s Champions League triumph of 2018-19.

His European exploits have written his name into club folklore. But Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes he may have kicked his last ball for the north-west giants.

Speaking on his ‘Here We Go’ podcast, he said: “Origi can leave the club, yes. He’s one of the players who needs to leave the club, yes.

“Let’s see if a proposal around £20m is going to arrive, but he’s one of the players who could leave the club.”