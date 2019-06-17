EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool given Dembele nod, but only on one condition

Liverpool have been given the green light by Barcelona to make a bid for Ousmane Dembele, but only on one condition – we can reveal.

Barcelona splashed out an initial fee of just over £90million to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, to help cover for the loss of Neymar, and want that same fee back if they are to sell.

Dembele has performed well, but with the impending capture of Antoine Griezmann and the arrival of Frenkie De Jong – Barca’s board want some money recouped.

Now intermediaries have told Liverpool that Dembele is available, and that they are one of his preferred destinations.

Read more: Liverpool have made an official offer for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe with Jurgen Klopp a ‘big fan’ of the player, according to reports from France.

Liverpool had not planned on a huge outlay this summer, unless one of Jurgen Klopp’s top targets came to the market – and Dembele is one of those.

The Reds embarked on a huge splash last summer, bringing in the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson as they finished a single point behind Man City in the title race and won the Champions League.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!

More from Planet Sport: England v Afghanistan: All you need to know